Welltower Inc Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Welltower in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 6th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Welltower to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

NYSE:WELL opened at $57.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.02. Welltower has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $93.17. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 47.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,431,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052,984 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 85.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,986,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,555,000 after buying an additional 5,066,029 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 9.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,826,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,388,000 after buying an additional 415,445 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 70.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,844,000 after buying an additional 1,960,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 4.7% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,216,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,226,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

