Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.39.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WEN shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Wendys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Wendys from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wendys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

In other Wendys news, Director Dennis M. Kass acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,033.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Wendys by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wendys by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wendys by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wendys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Wendys by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $23.79 on Friday. Wendys has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.29 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wendys will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

