Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) to report $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.24. Williams Companies reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Williams Companies.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd now owns 282,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $19.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.08. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams Companies (WMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.