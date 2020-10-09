Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Earns Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their hold rating on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

WING has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Wingstop from $135.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wingstop from $146.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wingstop from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wingstop currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $130.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.63. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.77, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 66.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 30,932 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 16.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the second quarter worth $327,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.

