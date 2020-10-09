Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $3.50 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WETF. Northcoast Research raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Wisdom Tree Investments from $2.75 to $3.40 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.38.

Shares of WETF opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $5.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $598.01 million, a P/E ratio of -36.27, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.90.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Wisdom Tree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Wisdom Tree Investments’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 14.0% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 18,720,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,618,000 after buying an additional 2,295,681 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 604.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,074,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 1,779,960 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the second quarter valued at $3,351,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the second quarter valued at $1,735,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,731,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,650,000 after purchasing an additional 471,645 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

