Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Trading 6.2% Higher

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)’s share price traded up 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $282.91 and last traded at $281.81. 600,807 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 824,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WIX. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Friday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Wix.Com from $215.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Wix.Com from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Wix.Com from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Wix.Com from $195.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wix.Com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.94.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.40 and a beta of 1.63.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.Com Ltd will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Wix.Com in the third quarter valued at $393,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Wix.Com in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Wix.Com by 86.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Wix.Com by 42.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 343,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,960,000 after acquiring an additional 101,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Wix.Com by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

