Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

WIX has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Wix.Com from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wix.Com from $195.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wix.Com from $222.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wix.Com from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $293.94.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $279.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.37. Wix.Com has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $319.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.40 and a beta of 1.63.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wix.Com will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wix.Com by 1,648.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 531,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,592,000 after buying an additional 501,169 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the first quarter valued at about $34,982,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the first quarter valued at about $33,367,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 22.5% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 906,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $232,139,000 after purchasing an additional 166,175 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 305.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,227,000 after purchasing an additional 124,139 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

