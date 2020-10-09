WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 34.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in WP Carey by 278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in WP Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in WP Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in WP Carey by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WPC opened at $68.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.41 and a 200-day moving average of $65.33. WP Carey Inc has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $93.62. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. WP Carey’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $1.044 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s payout ratio is currently 83.60%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. WP Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

