Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WYNMF. Zacks Investment Research cut Wynn Macau from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Wynn Macau from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wynn Macau from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered Wynn Macau from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wynn Macau from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Wynn Macau stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. Wynn Macau has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.66.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 hotel towers with 1,008 rooms and suites; 8 casual and fine dining restaurants; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as 2 health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool.

