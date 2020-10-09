X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) to report earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the lowest is ($0.79). X4 Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.95) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.62). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($1.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover X4 Pharmaceuticals.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XFOR. ValuEngine upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

In related news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 8,840 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $71,073.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 10,834 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $76,704.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,042 shares of company stock worth $315,687. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 254.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 178.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR opened at $7.40 on Friday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.