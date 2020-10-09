XMax Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, XMax has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. XMax has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and $1.03 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMax token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, DDEX, Hotbit and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00019961 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00041984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009054 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $538.45 or 0.04873906 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00055410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032025 BTC.

XMax Token Profile

XMX is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,045,874,378 tokens. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XMax

XMax can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Graviex, Hotbit, ABCC, Coinrail, OTCBTC, DDEX, FCoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

