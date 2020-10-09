YouGov’s (YUGVF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on YUGVF. Peel Hunt lowered shares of YouGov to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Liberum Capital raised shares of YouGov from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

YouGov stock opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94. YouGov has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $11.36.

About YouGov

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

