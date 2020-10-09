Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $133.35 Million

Equities analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will post sales of $133.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $131.60 million and the highest is $135.26 million. NextGen Healthcare reported sales of $134.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year sales of $541.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $531.20 million to $549.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $568.05 million, with estimates ranging from $557.30 million to $594.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $130.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NXGN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.79.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $83,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,983.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,150,000 after acquiring an additional 189,386 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 25.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 28.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 433,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 96,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.37 million, a P/E ratio of 148.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

