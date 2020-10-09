Zacks: Analysts Expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to Announce $0.79 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.86. Eagle Bancorp reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $93.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.38 million.

EGBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of EGBN opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $49.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter worth $52,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 9.9% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 206.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter worth $196,000. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

