Zacks: Analysts Expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.21). Lightspeed POS posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.23 million for the quarter.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

NYSE LSPD opened at $35.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.62. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

