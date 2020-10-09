Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will post sales of $39.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.21 million and the lowest is $38.40 million. Lightspeed POS posted sales of $28.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year sales of $162.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $154.66 million to $170.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $218.46 million, with estimates ranging from $187.80 million to $243.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lightspeed POS.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.23 million for the quarter.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE LSPD opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.62.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lightspeed POS (LSPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.