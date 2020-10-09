Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) will post ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.37). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($2.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($2.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($2.01).

Several research analysts have recently commented on RPTX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Repare Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX opened at $25.26 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,861,000. MPM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $93,177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $383,000. CHI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $18,612,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

