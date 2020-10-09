Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) to Hold

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. is an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel drug targets for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. The company’s proprietary SIGMACEPTOR Discovery Platform involves the rational drug design of compounds that fulfill specific criteria based on unmet market needs and new scientific advances. Selected drug candidates demonstrate high, non-exclusive affinity for sigma receptors, which are involved in the modulation of multiple cellular biochemical signaling pathways. “

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

AVXL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Anavex Life Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97. Anavex Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 203.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.