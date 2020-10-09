Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) to Hold

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CrossAmerica Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE:CAPL opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.24. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $19.79.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $398.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.29 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 4.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,202,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,692,000 after acquiring an additional 370,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

