Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) to Hold

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Datadog Inc. provides monitoring services for cloud-scale applications which includes monitoring of servers, databases, tools and services, through a SaaS-based data analytics platform. Datadog Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DDOG. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.82.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $102.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.62. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -5,133.00. Datadog has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $109.60.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.41 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $257,768.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $1,156,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,153,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,711,263 shares of company stock worth $149,005,472 in the last quarter. 26.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 48.8% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter worth about $7,179,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter worth about $1,973,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter worth about $1,395,000. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

