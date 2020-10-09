Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) to Hold

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dialog Semiconductor PLC provides integrated standard and custom mixed-signal integrated circuits, for smartphone, tablet, IoT, LED Solid State Lighting and Smart Home applications. Its technology portfolio includes audio, Bluetooth Smart(R), Rapid Charge(TM) AC/DC power conversion and multi-touch. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, China and internationally. Dialog Semiconductor PLC is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Dialog Semiconductor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLGNF opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day moving average is $39.78. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.61.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dialog Semiconductor will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

