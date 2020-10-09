Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) to Hold

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $93.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.56. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $97.42.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Dorman Products’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $135,295.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 24,929 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 131,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Dorman Products by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Dorman Products by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,302 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

