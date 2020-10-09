Zacks Investment Research Downgrades KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) to Hold

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KushCo Holdings Inc. is the parent company to a diverse group of business units primarily in the cannabis, CBD and other related industries. KushCo Holdings’ subsidiaries provide exceptional customer service, product quality, compliancy knowledge and a local presence in serving customer base. The company’s brands include Kush Bottles, a sales platform distributor of packaging, supplies, and accessories. Kush Energy, which provides ultra-pure hydrocarbon gases and solvents to the cannabis and CBD sector. Hybrid Creative, a premier creative design agency for cannabis and non-cannabis ventures and Koleto Packaging Solutions, the research and development arm driving intellectual property development and acquisitions. KushCo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Kush Bottles Inc., is headquartered in Garden Grove, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KSHB. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KushCo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of KushCo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KushCo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.10.

Shares of KSHB opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.88. KushCo has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). KushCo had a negative return on equity of 47.26% and a negative net margin of 60.97%. The firm had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.63 million. Analysts expect that KushCo will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KushCo

KushCo Holdings, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies and customized branding solutions in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene, and glass containers.

