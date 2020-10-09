Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Olin (NYSE:OLN) to Sell

Olin (NYSE:OLN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Olin for the third quarter of 2020 have moved up over the past month. The company's strategic investment in the IT project is expected to provide annual cost savings. The Lake City contract will also drive the Winchester unit. The company also remains committed to boost shareholders' returns. However, the company's Chlor Alkali & Vinyls and Epoxy segments are facing headwinds from challenging pricing and demand environment. Olin faces weakness in caustic soda and ethylene dichloride pricing, which is affecting its margins. Softer demand in automotive, oil & gas and industrial coatings markets are also hurting epoxy resin volumes and prices. Weak demand and pricing are likely to continue in the third quarter. High debt level is also a concern. Olin has also underperformed the industry over a year.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Olin from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Olin from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of OLN opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.33. Olin has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,556 shares in the company, valued at $755,560. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $326,242. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth about $174,467,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth about $15,514,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Olin by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,299,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,186,000 after acquiring an additional 950,507 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Olin during the second quarter worth about $8,554,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Olin by 57.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,665,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,437,000 after acquiring an additional 608,616 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

