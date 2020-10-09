Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to Hold

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $79.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Raymond James have underperformed the industry so far this year. The company’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and lagged in one of the trailing four quarters. The company's efforts to expand through acquisitions and its global diversification efforts are expected to keep driving the top line in the quarters ahead. Moreover. given a solid balance sheet and liquidity position, it is expected to continue enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployment activities. However, the company's dependence on the volatile nature of the capital markets to generate investment banking revenues makes us apprehensive about its prospects. Further, continuously increasing operating expenses mainly due to higher compensation costs are expected to hurt the company's bottom line to some extent.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Raymond James from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Raymond James from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.29.

RJF opened at $78.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $102.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.69.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,623,000 after purchasing an additional 30,730 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,505,000 after buying an additional 52,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

