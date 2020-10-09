Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) to Hold

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TRNO. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.09. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $64.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,889,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,140 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 120,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,282,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,168,000 after acquiring an additional 278,089 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

