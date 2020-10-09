Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) to Hold

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.98% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TreeHouse Foods has lagged the industry in the past three months. The company is incurring escalated costs to cater to the rising demand amid coronavirus-led increased at-home consumption. Additionally, costs related to increased sanitization measures and protective equipment pose threats to margins. Nonetheless, the elevated pandemic-led demand has been boosting the company’s top line – as witnessed in the second quarter of 2020. During the quarter, the company’s retail business catered well to the unexpected rise in demand. Given the current situation, such trends are likely to continue boosting sales in the near term, though increased social distancing is likely to keep the Food Away From Home channel under pressure. Nonetheless, management’s raised 2020 view and an optimistic guidance for the third quarter instills confidence.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on THS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.03.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

