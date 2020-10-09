Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardelyx, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes small molecule therapeutics that work in the gastrointestinal tract to treat cardio-renal, GI and metabolic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is Tenapanor which is in three ongoing Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with ESRD-HD and chronic kidney disease, as well as for constipation-predominant irritable bowel syndrome. Ardelyx, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARDX. BidaskClub cut Ardelyx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $8.81. The company has a market cap of $516.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.87.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 65.94% and a negative net margin of 1,090.69%. The company had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 50,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $286,026.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 106,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $596,550.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,991 shares of company stock valued at $951,592 in the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 60.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 25.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardelyx (ARDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.