Zacks Investment Research Lowers AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Get AVROBIO alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AVROBIO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.67.

NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. AVROBIO has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $29.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average is $16.69.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AVROBIO will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in AVROBIO by 46.0% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,647,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AVROBIO by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 105,048 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its stake in AVROBIO by 125.0% in the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in AVROBIO by 415.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 714,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in AVROBIO by 4.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 832,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVROBIO (AVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.