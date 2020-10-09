Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) to Hold

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brightsphere Investment Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities upgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brightsphere Investment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.61.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $14.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.65.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 110.07% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 105.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 69.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 614,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

