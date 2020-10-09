Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) to Hold

Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited operates as an automotive manufacturer in China. The Company’s operating segments are divided primarily into the manufacture and sale of minibuses and automotive components. Its commercial vehicle brands include JinBei and Granse minibuses. The Group is also engaged in the manufacture of diesel engines and gasoline engines for use in minibuses, sedans, SUV and light duty trucks and automotive components. Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

Get Brilliance China Automotive alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Brilliance China Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

OTCMKTS:BCAUY opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.61. Brilliance China Automotive has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Brilliance China Automotive

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells minibuses and automotive components in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its minibuses under the JinBei and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brilliance China Automotive (BCAUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliance China Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliance China Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.