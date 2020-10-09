Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) to Sell

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

CDR stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $3.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $80.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $458,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,258,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 370,818 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 371.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 300,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 237,022 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 197,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 49,908 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

