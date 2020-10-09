Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) to Hold

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Gold is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

NYSE:EGO opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $255.92 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 16.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

