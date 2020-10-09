Zacks Investment Research Lowers Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) to Sell

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Partners LP provide ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. Green Plains Partners LP is based in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GPP. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of GPP stock opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. Green Plains Partners has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a market cap of $180.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 50.37%. The firm had revenue of $20.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains Partners will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Green Plains Partners by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $546,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 109,258 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. 19.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains Partners (GPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.