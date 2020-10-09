Zacks Investment Research Upgrades A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) to Buy

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.75 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMKBY. Deutsche Bank raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 3.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

