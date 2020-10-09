Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) to Buy

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.66% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a micro component solutions provider for communications and consumer electronics market. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing a diverse range of components including acoustics, antennas, optics, haptics and Li-ion polymer batteries for mobile devices. Its products are used in a variety of applications including mobile handsets, tablets, notebooks, LED TV, game consoles, eReaders, MP3 players, MP4 players, and many other consumer electronics. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Get AAC Technologies alerts:

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of AAC Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of AACAY stock opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. AAC Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.15.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in China and internationally. The company operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAC Technologies (AACAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.