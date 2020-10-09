Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) to Hold

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on enhancing productivity in aquaculture. The company operates primarily in Maynard, Massachusetts and Fortune, Prince Edward Island. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is based in Maynard, United States. "

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a report on Friday, June 12th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AQB opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 5.48. Aquabounty Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $160.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aquabounty Technologies will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aquabounty Technologies news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk acquired 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 4,009,200 shares of company stock worth $10,023,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQB. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 38.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aquabounty Technologies by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aquabounty Technologies during the second quarter worth $42,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 651,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aquabounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

