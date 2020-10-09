Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) to Buy

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Berkeley Group Holdings plc engages in residential-led property development focusing on urban regeneration and mixed-use developments in the United Kingdom. It operates under the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George and St. Edward. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom. “

BKGFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of BKGFY stock opened at $59.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.88. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.67.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

