Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) to “Hold”

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $94.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.54% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Choice Hotels have outperformed the industry in the past year. Notably, the company has been benefiting from continual expansion strategies. Also, increased focus on enhancement of the mid-scale brand along with the transformation and advancement of the Comfort and Cambria brands bode well. Earnings estimates for 2020 have increased over the past 30 days. However, coronavirus-related woes remain a major concern. In order to mitigate the spread of the virus, the company has been adhering to temporary closures, "shelter in place" orders, travel restrictions, cancellation of events, conferences and meetings, social-distancing measures and other governmental regulations. Resultantly, reduced travel and demand for hotels has negatively impacted the business. Also, the company’s high debt level remains a concern.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

CHH stock opened at $91.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.10. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $46.25 and a one year high of $109.26.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.68 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.07% and a negative return on equity of 426.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 25,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $2,458,212.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,104,341.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,065,000 after purchasing an additional 201,429 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

