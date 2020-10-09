Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) to Hold

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CRBP. BidaskClub raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BTIG Research downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Roth Capital downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $100.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.79% and a negative net margin of 1,596.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Article: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.