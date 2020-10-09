Zacks Investment Research Upgrades COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) to Buy

COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is engaged in providing container shipping, dry bulk shipping, logistics services, terminal and container leasing for both international and domestic customers. The company engages in the management and operation of container terminals; provision of integrated logistics services, including third party logistics shipping agency and freight forwarding; and container manufacturing business. China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is based in Tianjin, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of COSCO SHIPPING/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICOY opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.51. COSCO SHIPPING/ADR has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

COSCO SHIPPING/ADR Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses worldwide. The company operates Container Shipping and Related Business, Container Terminal and Related Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments. It offers container transportation, container stack, cargo storage, shipping agency, freight forwarding and transportation, logistics, vessel chartering, marine, document, vessel management and manning, liner agency, vessel owning, and other international sea transportation services.

