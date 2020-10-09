Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) to Buy

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $67.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.27% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Diodes Incorporated is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Company’s corporate sales, marketing, engineering and logistics headquarters is located in Southern California, with two manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, China, a wafer fabrication plant in Kansas City, Missouri, engineering, sales, warehouse and logistics offices in Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and sales and support offices throughout the world. Diodes, Inc. recently acquired Anachip Corporation, a fabless analog IC company in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. It’s product focus is on subminiature surface-mount discrete devices, analog power management ICs and Hall-effect sensors all of which are widely used in end-user equipment. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DIOD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.63. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.13. Diodes has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $62.88.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Diodes will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $482,817.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,675,923.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Emily Yang sold 1,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $90,559.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,109.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 470,300 shares of company stock worth $24,981,567. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Diodes by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Diodes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

