Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) to Buy

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

DITHF has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Peel Hunt cut shares of DS Smith to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

OTCMKTS DITHF opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66. DS Smith has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.69.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

