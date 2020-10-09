Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) to “Buy”

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BYD Company Limited is principally engaged in the research, development, manufacture and distribution of automobiles, secondary rechargeable batteries and mobile phone components. It’s Automobiles and Related Products segment manufactures and sells automobiles, and auto-related moulds and components. The Company researches, develops, manufactures and sells batteries, which are applied on mobile phones, cordless phones, power tools and other kinds of portable electronic devices. Its rechargeable battery business provides lithium-ion batteries and nickel batteries. BYD’s mobile phone components and assembly business segment engages in the manufacture and sale of mobile handset components, such as housings and keypads; and provides assembly services. It has operations primarily in China, India, Hungary, and Brazil. BYD Company Limited is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China alerts:

OTCMKTS:BYDDY opened at $33.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71. Ping An Insurance has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $33.68.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rechargeable battery and photovoltaic, handset components and assembly, and automobile businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (BYDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.