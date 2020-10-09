Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) to “Buy”

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $69.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.15% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RPD. BidaskClub raised Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.08.

Shares of RPD opened at $65.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Rapid7 has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $67.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.51.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.06 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a negative net margin of 19.87%. Rapid7’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $282,282.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,241,168.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $677,118.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,227.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,199,718 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,384,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,686,000 after buying an additional 118,577 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,651,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,872,000 after buying an additional 400,001 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,711,000 after buying an additional 51,660 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,712,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,353,000 after buying an additional 64,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,375,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,173,000 after buying an additional 199,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

