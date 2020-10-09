Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) to Buy

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on SEGXF. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEGRO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. SEGRO has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

