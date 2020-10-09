Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SND. ValuEngine cut shares of Smart Sand from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.09.

Shares of SND stock opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09. Smart Sand has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.92.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.25 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smart Sand will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SND. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Smart Sand by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 28,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Smart Sand by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 33,582 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Smart Sand by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 37,041 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in Smart Sand by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 126,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 39,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Smart Sand by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 41,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

