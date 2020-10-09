Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) to Hold

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.69 million, a P/E ratio of 85.43 and a beta of 1.20. Thermon Group has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $27.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.61 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce Thames bought 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $89,586.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 1,629.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

