Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) to “Buy”

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on TPG Specialty Lending from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TPG Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

TSLX opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.71. TPG Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $23.67.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 40.58% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPG Specialty Lending will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TPG Specialty Lending news, Director Judy S. Slotkin bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.46 per share, with a total value of $138,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hurley Doddy bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $26,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,661.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,000 shares of company stock worth $199,265. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

