Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $89.73

Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $89.73 and last traded at $89.70, with a volume of 9342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.08.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.48.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 688.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 39,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 314.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,069,000 after buying an additional 502,274 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at $815,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

